Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending home cage

Varlamov will start in goal Monday against the visiting Panthers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov will try to pull down his fourth straight win for a Colorado team that is currently in sixth place within the tightly contested Central Division. He'll now field shots from a Panthers club that ranks 12th in the league by averaging 2.93 goals per game on the road.

