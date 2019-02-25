Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending home cage
Varlamov will start in goal Monday against the visiting Panthers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov will try to pull down his fourth straight win for a Colorado team that is currently in sixth place within the tightly contested Central Division. He'll now field shots from a Panthers club that ranks 12th in the league by averaging 2.93 goals per game on the road.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Comes up big in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 26 saves in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Second shutout of season•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending cage Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...