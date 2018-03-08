Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Thursday

Coach Jared Bednar indicated Thursday that Varlamov will guard the crease during the evening's against the Blue Jackets in Columbus, Steve Gorten of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Varlamov has not lost a game in regulation since Feb. 24 against the Flames, but he did drop each of his last two starts in overtime. The veteran netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts and hopes to keep that focus versus a Blue Jackets club scoring just 2.55 goals per game at home this season.