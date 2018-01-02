Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Defending net Tuesday

Varlamov will start in goal for Tuesday night's home contest against the Jets, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Varlamov has been on a nice little run of late, attaining four wins to go with a .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA over his last six starts. The Russian keeper will be put to the test Tuesday facing a hot Winnipeg offense that has scored 13 goals in its last three games, including five on the road in Edmonton last time out.

