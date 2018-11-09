Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Designated road starter against Jets
Varlamov will post up between the pipes for Friday's road game against the Jets, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov's in the hunt for his first win in five games, though he's been quite unlucky over the past two weeks. Sure, the Russian imploded against the Flames with six goals allowed on 37 shots to open November, but he surrendered only six more over his other three starts combined during the active losing streak. Next up for Varlamov is an imposing Jets team with a 6-3-1 record in the last 10 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields three goals to Sissons•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Predators•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Crushed in third period•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Penciled in to start Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields two goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Saturday's starter•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...