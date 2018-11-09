Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Designated road starter against Jets

Varlamov will post up between the pipes for Friday's road game against the Jets, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Varlamov's in the hunt for his first win in five games, though he's been quite unlucky over the past two weeks. Sure, the Russian imploded against the Flames with six goals allowed on 37 shots to open November, but he surrendered only six more over his other three starts combined during the active losing streak. Next up for Varlamov is an imposing Jets team with a 6-3-1 record in the last 10 games.