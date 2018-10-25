Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Dominates in defeat

Varlamov allowed one goal on 24 shots in a 1-0 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old played extremely well, but it wasn't enough against Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was on the top of his game too. Despite the loss, owners can hardly be disappointed with Varlamov in the first month of the season. The defeat to the Lightning was his first in regulation, and he leads the league with a .953 save percentage and 1.56 GAA.