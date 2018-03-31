Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Done for 2017-18
Varlomov has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to a lower-body injury.
Varlamov departed Friday's game against the Blackhawks early because of the injury and it's apparently a worst-case scenario for him and the Avalanche. Without the veteran netminder available the rest of the way, the Avs -- who remain on the fringe of playoff contention -- will need to lean on Jonathan Bernier the rest of the way. Varlamov officially posted a 24-16-6 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .920 save percentage this season and should resume his role as the team's primary netminder next year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Leaves shutout with injury•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back after resting for one game•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Should return Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Can't dethrone Knights a second time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...