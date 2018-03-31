Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Done for 2017-18

Varlomov has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season due to a lower-body injury.

Varlamov departed Friday's game against the Blackhawks early because of the injury and it's apparently a worst-case scenario for him and the Avalanche. Without the veteran netminder available the rest of the way, the Avs -- who remain on the fringe of playoff contention -- will need to lean on Jonathan Bernier the rest of the way. Varlamov officially posted a 24-16-6 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .920 save percentage this season and should resume his role as the team's primary netminder next year.