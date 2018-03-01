Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves
Varlamov let in two goals in the first two periods, but was steel after that as his team scored a 5-2 comeback win.
Varlamov has now stopped 64 of 67 shots in wins over two of the three western Canadian teams. He bounced back nicely from his last poor outing, when he gave up five goals to the Flames on Feb. 24. This time, he was in control after falling behind early and stepped up his game to give the Avalanche a chance for the comeback. Varlamov has now won three of his past four at home and is a quality start whenever the Avs play in Denver.
