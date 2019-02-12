Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws fourth start in a row

Varlamov will start in goal Tuesday against the visiting Maple Leafs, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old has struggled mightily in his last five starts, accumulating an 0-2-3 record to go along with a 3.48 GAA and .894 save percentage. Varlamov will have his hands full against the league's fourth-best scoring offense, as the Leafs sit at 3.55 goals per game. With backup Philipp Grubauer also struggling, the Colorado goaltending situation seems one to avoid at the moment.

More News
Our Latest Stories