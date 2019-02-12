Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws fourth start in a row

Varlamov will start in goal Tuesday against the visiting Maple Leafs, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The 30-year-old has struggled mightily in his last five starts, accumulating an 0-2-3 record to go along with a 3.48 GAA and .894 save percentage. Varlamov will have his hands full against the league's fourth-best scoring offense, as the Leafs sit at 3.55 goals per game. With backup Philipp Grubauer also struggling, the Colorado goaltending situation seems one to avoid at the moment.