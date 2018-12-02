Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws start against historic rival

Varlamov will tend the twine in Sunday's game versus the Red Wings, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov saw a five-game winning streak end at the hands of St. Louis on Friday, but he's played exceptionally in the six-game stretch, recording a .926 save percentage and 2.33 GAA. He draws a start against Red Wings team that is heating up with four or more goals in each of the last three games.