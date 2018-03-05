Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak with loss

Varlamov allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Sunday.

This puts an end to Varlamov's three-game hot streak that saw him go 3-0-0 with a .958 save percentage. Still, Varlamov has turned a corner the last month. Since returning from a groin injury on Feb. 3, he's posted a .918 save percentage and 2.77 GAA. That GAA is still high, but it's improvement upon the first half of the season. Varlamov has done enough to earn back our trust, especially for owners who need help with save percentage.