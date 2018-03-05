Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak with loss
Varlamov allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators on Sunday.
This puts an end to Varlamov's three-game hot streak that saw him go 3-0-0 with a .958 save percentage. Still, Varlamov has turned a corner the last month. Since returning from a groin injury on Feb. 3, he's posted a .918 save percentage and 2.77 GAA. That GAA is still high, but it's improvement upon the first half of the season. Varlamov has done enough to earn back our trust, especially for owners who need help with save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pegged for Sunday's start•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Receives plenty of goal support in 7-1 win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Friday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Douses Flames with 30 saves•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stymies Canucks in 3-1 win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...