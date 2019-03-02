Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Ends hot streak
Varlamov allowed four goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Friday.
Coming into the night, Varlamov was playing really well, having gone 5-1-1 with a .945 save percentage in his last seven games. Owners shouldn't be too concerned, though, because the Sharks potent offense tags most goalies for a few scores. If he receives the start, Varlamov will have a shot to bounce back against the lowly Ducks on Sunday. Varlamov is 18-16-9 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage in 44 games this season.
