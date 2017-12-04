Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Enters in relief
Varlamov allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief during Sunday's 7-2 loss to Dallas.
Jonathan Bernier gifted the Stars four goals on their first nine shots, which prompted Varlamov's entry. The Russian netminder should be back between the pipes Tuesday against visiting Buffalo.
