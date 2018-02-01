Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected back Saturday
Varlamov (groin) is slated to suit up against the Jets on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov has been activated off injured reserve, while Andrew Hammond was sent down to the minors. This means the 29-year-old should be ready to backup Jonathan Bernier against the Oilers on Thursday before taking over the crease Saturday. How coach Jared Bednar utilizes the two netminders moving forward remains to be seen.
