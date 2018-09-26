Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected starter Wednesday

Varlamov is expected to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home preseason matchup with Dallas, NHL.com's Callie Parmele reports.

Varlamov will get the first crack at the Stars, but he'll likely be relieved by Pavel Francouz at some point during the contest. The 30-year-old Russian wasn't great in his preseason debut Tuesday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 24 shots, but it's hard to blame him for that performance, as it marked his first game action since suffering a knee injury in late March.