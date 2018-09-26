Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected starter Wednesday
Varlamov is expected to start between the pipes in Wednesday's home preseason matchup with Dallas, NHL.com's Callie Parmele reports.
Varlamov will get the first crack at the Stars, but he'll likely be relieved by Pavel Francouz at some point during the contest. The 30-year-old Russian wasn't great in his preseason debut Tuesday against Vegas, surrendering three goals on 24 shots, but it's hard to blame him for that performance, as it marked his first game action since suffering a knee injury in late March.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Lasts two frames in return•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Making return against Vegas•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Back to work early•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Team's elimination rules out return•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Will miss first round•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Probably doesn't need surgery•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...