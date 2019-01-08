Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected to dress
Varlamov (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.
Coach Jared Bednar has yet to name a starter for Tuesday's contest, but if Varlamov doesn't get the nod against Winnipeg, he'll almost certainly be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with the Flames.
