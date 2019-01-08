Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Expected to dress

Varlamov (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Tuesday's game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Coach Jared Bednar has yet to name a starter for Tuesday's contest, but if Varlamov doesn't get the nod against Winnipeg, he'll almost certainly be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with the Flames.

More News
Our Latest Stories