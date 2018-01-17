Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Eyeing return after All-Star break

Varlamov (groin) is scheduled to face shots next week with the goal of returning to action after the All-Star break, Avalanche beat writer Rick Sadowski reports.

Varlamov's primary replacement option, Jonathan Bernier, has been phenomenal between the pipes, as he's fashioned an active six-game winning streak to give the Avalanche more traction in a tightly contested Central Division. This suggests that there's less urgency to get Varlamov (13-9-2) back into the mix, and a post All-Star return means he should miss at least five more contests.