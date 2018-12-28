Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing Chicago

Varlamov will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks.

Varlamov wasn't great in his last start Dec. 17 against the Islanders, surrendering three goals on 20 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The Russian netminder will look to get back on track and pick up his 12th win of the season in a home matchup with a hot Blackhawks team that's gone 4-1-0 in its last five games.