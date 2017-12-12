Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing pucks Tuesday

Varlamov will start Tuesday's road matchup against the Capitals, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Varlamov received the night off Monday when his team took down the defending champion Penguins in a 2-1 victory and will have the chance to notch his second consecutive win after making 39 saves against the Panthers on Saturday. That will certainly be a tall order against a Washington squad that, prior to a disappointing loss to the Islanders on Monday, had scored four goals or more in the previous four contests.