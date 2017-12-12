Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing pucks Tuesday
Varlamov will start Tuesday's road matchup against the Capitals, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Varlamov received the night off Monday when his team took down the defending champion Penguins in a 2-1 victory and will have the chance to notch his second consecutive win after making 39 saves against the Panthers on Saturday. That will certainly be a tall order against a Washington squad that, prior to a disappointing loss to the Islanders on Monday, had scored four goals or more in the previous four contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Busy in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Saturday in Florida•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows four in loss to Bolts•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Unfavorable matchup on tap•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Comes up short against Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...