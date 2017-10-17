Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing shots in Nashville

Varlamov will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's road showdown against the Predators, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

After a poor 2016-17 season that saw him post a .898 save percentage and saw him miss much of the year to a groin injury, Varlamov has experienced a renaissance to start the current campaign, posting a .944 save percentage and 1.76 GAA to go with his three victories. That said, the Predators are always a tough team to play in their home arena and they have already potted 10 goals in two games there so farm, making Tuesday's matchup a potentially difficult one for the Russian netminder.