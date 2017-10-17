Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing shots in Nashville
Varlamov will be the starting goalie for Tuesday night's road showdown against the Predators, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
After a poor 2016-17 season that saw him post a .898 save percentage and saw him miss much of the year to a groin injury, Varlamov has experienced a renaissance to start the current campaign, posting a .944 save percentage and 1.76 GAA to go with his three victories. That said, the Predators are always a tough team to play in their home arena and they have already potted 10 goals in two games there so farm, making Tuesday's matchup a potentially difficult one for the Russian netminder.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Allows just two goals in loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Set to start Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stops 20 in win•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Named Wednesday's starter•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Grabs first shutout of the season•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...