Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Facing St. Louis
Varlamov will start between the pipes in Friday's home game against the Blues, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov has been on a roll recently, picking up five consecutive wins while posting an admirable 2.21 GAA and .928 save percentage over that span. The Russian netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 10th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a struggling Blues team that's gone 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
