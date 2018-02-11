Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falls short against Hurricanes

Varlamov allowed three goals on 35 shots in Saturday's loss to Carolina.

Varlamov made some strong saves but ultimately got outdueled by opposing netminder Cam Ward. Varlamov is winless in his last four appearances, dropping to 13-11-2 on the season with a .910 save percentage. The Russian netminder has actually been playing quite recently well aside from a few minor blemishes, so don't hesitate to keep getting him into your lineup. The loss of Nathan MacKinnon (shoulder) hurts the Avalanche, but Varlamov should continue to post strong rate stats in his absence.