Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falls to Isles in OT
Varlamov stopped 37 of 41 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The 30-year-old continues to struggle in 2019, and he's been beaten at least four times in each of his last three starts. Varlamov is now 2-5-2 over his last nine outings with a 3.34 GAA and .885 save percentage, and the only thing keeping him in the No. 1 job for the Avalanche is that Philipp Grubauer has been even worse in his limited chances over that stretch.
