Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falters in third against Blues
Varlamov stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.
The 30-year-old was able to keep the red-hot St. Louis offense quiet for two-plus periods, stuffing Vladimir Tarasenko on three great chances, but once Tarasenko finally got one past Varlamov early in the third the final result seemed almost inevitable. The netminder is having a tough month, going 1-4-3 in his last eight starts with a 3.29 GAA and .898 save percentage, but Varlamov's spot as the top of the Avalanche depth chart remains fairly secure.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Stifles Jets•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pulled in defeat•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Draws fourth start in a row•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Pinned with unlucky OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...