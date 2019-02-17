Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Falters in third against Blues

Varlamov stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Blues.

The 30-year-old was able to keep the red-hot St. Louis offense quiet for two-plus periods, stuffing Vladimir Tarasenko on three great chances, but once Tarasenko finally got one past Varlamov early in the third the final result seemed almost inevitable. The netminder is having a tough month, going 1-4-3 in his last eight starts with a 3.29 GAA and .898 save percentage, but Varlamov's spot as the top of the Avalanche depth chart remains fairly secure.