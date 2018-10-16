Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Favorable matchup looming

Varlamov will tend twine in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

The Blueshirts have struggled out of the gate, owning a 1-4-0 record and minus-6 goal differential as the basement dwellers of the Metropolitan Division. The Flames got the best of Varlamov in overtime his last time out, but the Russian backstop owns an impressive 3-0-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .946 save percentage through four games.