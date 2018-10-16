Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Favorable matchup looming
Varlamov will tend twine in Tuesday's road game against the Rangers, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
The Blueshirts have struggled out of the gate, owning a 1-4-0 record and minus-6 goal differential as the basement dwellers of the Metropolitan Division. The Flames got the best of Varlamov in overtime his last time out, but the Russian backstop owns an impressive 3-0-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .946 save percentage through four games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Plays well despite OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Calgary•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Turns aside 30 shots, remains perfect•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Beats Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...