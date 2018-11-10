Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Generous to Jets in Friday's loss
Varlamov allowed four goals on 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 road loss to the Jets.
Varlamov yielded two goals at even strength and his sunburn underneath the goal lamp was made even worse by a pair of power-play tallies -- one from Kyle Connor and the other by Finnish scoring sensation Patrik Laine. Colorado's chief netminder did manage to stop all eight Winnipeg shots in the second frame, which probably helped him avoid getting pulled in favor of Philipp Grubauer. Varlamov is 4-5-2 with a 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage over 11 games -- the ratios are solid, but he's going to hard-pressed to match his 24-win output from the 2017-18 campaign.
