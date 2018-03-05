Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets another start Tuesday
Varlamov will be the road starter versus the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
This will be Varlamov's 11th straight start and in the previous 10 he's posted a 2.66 GAA and a .922 save percentage. On the other hand, the Avalanche have a 3.53 GAA as a team on the road. The Blackhawks have also put 34.7 shots on net per contest. Varlamov's strong play recently earns him a lot of confidence, but just keep in mind that this may not be a sure thing.
