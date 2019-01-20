Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets rare win

Varlamov made 30 saves in a 7-1 win over the Kings on Saturday afternoon.

It was his second win in three starts. That's the good news. But it was just his second win since Dec. 15 and only his third since Dec. 2. That's the not-so-good news. Sure, there were short stretches in there where Varlamov missed time due to undisclosed issues. But his game has been queasy all season and that makes him a massive fantasy risk.