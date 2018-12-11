Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets start against Edmonton

Varlamov will start Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Varlamov has lost consecutive starts and his record sits at 10-7-3 with a 2.63 GAA and .918 save percentage. The Avalanche netminder will be in tough against an Edmonton team that's won six of its last seven games and gone 7-2-1 since Ken Hitchcock took over behind the bench.