Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod for Friday's match

Varlamov will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Arizona, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 3-1 loss. The Russian netminder will look to brush off that poor performance and bounce back Friday in a tough home matchup with a Toronto club that's averaging 3.36 goals per game on the road this season, second in the NHL.