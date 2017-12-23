Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Saturday
Varlamov will start in the blue paint against the Coyotes in Arizona on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
This will be the third consecutive start for Varly, who will take an 11-8-2 record, 2.98 GAA and .908 save percentage into the upcoming contest against a Coyotes team that only averages 2.22 goals per game -- 30th in the entire league.
