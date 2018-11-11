Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday

Varlamov will man the crease for Sunday's road contest against the Oilers, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Varlamov is currently working through a pretty serious rough patch, taking the loss in his last five starts and yielding 13 goals in his last three outings. Despite this recent struggles, the 30-year-old owns a solid 2.38 GAA and .927 save percentage. Fantasy owners should remain patient with Varlamov, as his backup Philipp Grubauer, hasn't done much to warrant more playing time.

