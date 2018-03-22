Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Thursday
Varlamov will tend the twine for Thursday's clash with Los Angeles, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov will be making his 19th consecutive appearances between the pipes, during which time he has posted a 9-3-4 record with a 2.35 GAA. Now that Jonathan Bernier (head) is healthy, fantasy owners should expect the 29-year-old Varlamov to get the night off sooner rather than later -- perhaps as early as Saturday's clash with Vegas.
