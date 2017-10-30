Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Thursday

Varlamov will tend the twine for Thursday's matchup with Carolina, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov has cooled after a hit start to the season, as he has registered a 1-3-0 record with a 4.03 GAA in his previous four outings. The netminder's struggles include a disastrous seven-goal outing versus the Golden Knights in which he garnered a .667 save percentage. Although their conversion rate isn't the best (2.70 goals per game), the Avalanche are getting pucks to the net (averaging 33.6 shots) and will look to pepper Varlamov early and often.