Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod
Varlamov will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Varlamov was dialed in during his last start Sunday against the Oilers, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to an impressive 4-1 road victory. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and secure his sixth win of the season in a home matchup with a Bruins team that's only averaging 2.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
