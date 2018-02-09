Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gives up three in relief

Varlamov allowed three goals on 11 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to St. Louis after replacing an ineffective Jonathan Bernier in the second period.

Each goalie was beaten thrice, so they get to share the blame for this ugly loss. Varlamov's appearance here is unlikely to impact his availability as the projected starter for the team's next game Saturday in Carolina.

