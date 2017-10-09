Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Grabs first shutout of the season
Varlamov stopped everything Monday against Boston, making 29 saves for his 22nd career shutout and first of the year.
Varlamov has shown no ill effects from the surgery that ended his year last season and has now stopped 66 of 68 shots this year. If he's going to keep performing at this level, he'll prove very valuable for fantasy owners.
