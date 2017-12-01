Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding cage against Devils
Varlamov will patrol the blue paint for Friday's clash with New Jersey, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
Varlamov stood on his head in his first game back from injury with a 31-save, overtime win against the Jets on Wednesday. Prior to getting hurt, the netminder has been struggling with consistency, as he had logged a 4-2-1 record, despite a 3.95 GAA. The Devils boost a top-10 power play (23.0 percent), so Varlamov will no doubt be strongly encouraging his teammates to stay out of the box.
