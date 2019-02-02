Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding home goal Saturday

Varlamov is the designated puck plugger for Saturday's home game against the Cancuks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Varlamov doesn't have the best track record against the Cancuks. Specifically, he's posted a 6-10-1 record, 2.79 GAA and .904 save percentage in 17 career appearances duking it out with this cross-conference opponent. There are 12 more games to choose from on Saturday's daily docket if Varlamov's track record against the Orcas has you concerned about his ability to pull through.