Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Guarding pipes Monday
Varlamov will face the Kings at home Monday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
It's been a rough December for the Russian netminder. Since posting a 24-save shutout on Dec. 2, Varlamov is 1-3-1 in six appearances, posting a dreadful 4.84 GAA and .860 save percentage. However, a matchup against Los Angeles, the lowest-scoring team in hockey, could help him turn things around.
