Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Hampered by groin strain

Varlamov will be sidelined for "the foreseeable future" due to a groin strain, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The Avalanche are hopeful that Varlamov will resume skating prior to the all-star break, which means he'll miss Colorado's next seven games at a minimum. Jonathan Bernier will take over the Avalanche's starting gig until Varlamov is cleared to return. The Russian netminder will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence.