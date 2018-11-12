Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Has shutout spoiled late in third
Varlamov stopped 26 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Varlamov's shutout bid was ruined by Ty Rattie's tip-in goal midway through the third period. The Russian netminder has been good so far this season, and despite Sunday's victory marking just his first win in his last five starts, Varlamov remains a solid fantasy option between the pipes. With the win, his record moves to 5-5-2 with a 2.26 GAA and a .929 save percentage.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Generous to Jets in Friday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Designated road starter against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields three goals to Sissons•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Taking on Predators•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Crushed in third period•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...