Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Edmonton

Varlamov will get the starting nod on Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

In his most recent start, Varlamov blanked the Canadiens with an outstanding 44-save performance. On the season, the 29-year-old goaltender is 14-11-2 with a 2.83 GAA and .913 save percentage. With the Oilers scoring just one goal in their last two games, Varlamov could take advantage and have another productive outing.