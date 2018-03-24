Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Golden Knights
Varlamov will assume the home net against the Golden Knights on Saturday, NHL.com contributor Rick Sadowski reports.
The Russian was blasted for five goals on 20 shots versus the Kings on Thursday, yet he's still about to be sent between the posts for his 20th consecutive game. Slowing the Golden Knights has proven to be a difficult challenge for most goalies, despite how the team is playing out its innagural season, as Vegas ranks second in the league offensively thanks in large part to forward Joanathan Marchessault, who is up to 23 goals and 45 assists through 71 games. We'd avoid this matchup for Varly if you can.
More News
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Torched at home by Kings•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Makes 44 saves to eliminate Blackhawks•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Starting Tuesday in Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: Yields one goal in victory over Red Wings•
-
Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...