Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Golden Knights

Varlamov will assume the home net against the Golden Knights on Saturday, NHL.com contributor Rick Sadowski reports.

The Russian was blasted for five goals on 20 shots versus the Kings on Thursday, yet he's still about to be sent between the posts for his 20th consecutive game. Slowing the Golden Knights has proven to be a difficult challenge for most goalies, despite how the team is playing out its innagural season, as Vegas ranks second in the league offensively thanks in large part to forward Joanathan Marchessault, who is up to 23 goals and 45 assists through 71 games. We'd avoid this matchup for Varly if you can.