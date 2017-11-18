Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal against Preds

Varlamov is penciled in as Saturday night's road starter versus the Predators, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Impressively, the Russian backstop has reeled off seven wins through 11 games, but his peripherals (3.07 GAA and .910 save percentage) are rather pedestrian. Nashville doesn't put a lot of rubber on net, though it averages three goals per game and boasts the 10th-best power play, so Varlamov will still need to be one of his team's best penalty killers in this matchup against the defending Western Conference champions.