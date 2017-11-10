Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Friday
Varlamov will get the starting nod for Friday's clash with the Senators, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Despite recording three wins in his last four outings, Varlamov has been less than stellar considering he has given up 17 goals with a .890 save percentage. Although the 29-year-old will be the home goalie of record, Friday's clash is actually a neutral site contest in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series.
