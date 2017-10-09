Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Monday
Varlamov will get the starting nod against the Bruins on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Varlamov made 37 of a possible 39 saves in his first outing of the season against the Rangers. The netminder watched from the bench on Saturday and should be rested for Monday's outing. The 29-year-old struggled on the road last year, as he posted a 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA as the visitor.
