Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Monday

Varlamov will get the starting nod against the Bruins on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Varlamov made 37 of a possible 39 saves in his first outing of the season against the Rangers. The netminder watched from the bench on Saturday and should be rested for Monday's outing. The 29-year-old struggled on the road last year, as he posted a 3-7-0 with a 3.44 GAA as the visitor.