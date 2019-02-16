Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday

Varlamov will start in goal Saturday afternoon against the visiting Blues.

Varlamov reportedly will be countered by Jake Allen in this divisional clash. Colorado's No. 1 netminder is 14-14-8 with a 2.94 GAA and .905 save percentage. He'll be facing a Blues club that ranks 15th in the league in scoring by means of averaging 2.98 goals per game.

