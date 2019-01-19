Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Saturday

Varlamov will tend the home twine Saturday against the Kings, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Varlamov's 5-3-4 record to go with a 2.71 GAA and a .911 save percentage on home ice are far from impressive, but he should have a good shot at improving his record and ratios Saturday against a Kings squad averaging a measly 2.13 goals per game in January. He's also looking to buck a recent trend of losing, having come out on the short end in six of his last seven starts.