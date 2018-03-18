Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Sunday
Varlamov is set to take on Detroit on Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings official site reports.
This will mark the 17th consecutive appearance for Varlamov, who hasn't seen a full night off since Feb. 11. The 29-year-old netminder has been solid in that span, recording a 2.53 GAA and .926 save percentage alongside a 7-3-4 record. Varlamov is a decent fantasy play Sunday against a pretty weak Detroit offense.
