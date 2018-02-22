Avalanche's Semyon Varlamov: In goal Thursday
Varlamov will rough up the visitors' crease Thursday in Edmonton, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Varlamov let in four goals on 28 shots against the Canucks in his last start, but that didn't prevent him from picking up his 15th victory of the season in the blue paint. With Jonathan Bernier (head) still on the shelf, Varlamov will likely be relied upon heavily moving forward. He squares off Thursday against an Oilers club averaging just 2.83 goals per game at home this season.
